AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — The Agawam Fire Department rang those sirens and took down some fires at their open house on Sunday. Residents from the area were able to go to the Agawam Fire Department on Main Street to see the life of a first responder.

Firefighters were on hand to give lessons on fire safety and equipment as well. They even performed simulated fire responses. Agawam firefighters battled more than just the flames at the open house, they even competed against each other in a chili cook off.

22 News spoke with Deputy Fire Chief, Frank Matuszczak, about why events like this are so important to the community, “What the firefighters and paramedics do and services that we offer…I think it’s just important to especially have communication between the community and emergency services to kinda see each other, and put a face to a service that we offer.”

The Agawam Fire Department is also bringing back their ‘No Shave November’ competition to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research.

To donate to their cause visit their website.