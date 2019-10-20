Agawam Fire Department holds open house focused on fire safety

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Fire Department held an open house on Sunday focused on fire safety.

October is fire safety month and the Awawam fire department made sure to educate the community on all aspects of protection during their open house Sunday.

The Agawam Fire Department also got to show off some fun new technology and gave a demonstration on fire safety.

The highlight of their demonstration was the department’s new structural firefighting prop, which simulates a real fire.

Agawam Fire Department Chief Alan Sirois told 22News the prop allows the department to create a realistic and safe training environment for firefighters.

“It’s non-toxic, not harmful to firefighters which creates a great training environment for us. It eliminates unnecessary hazards but still allows us to train in a realistic training environment,” said Sirois. “It’s a fantastic tool for firefighters to keep their skills fresh and perfected it provides us a lot of flexibility in what we can do for training and we’re very happy to have it.”

Sirois continued to say it was exciting to debut the new prop, but educating the public on proper smoke and carbon monoxide detector installation, as well as training on safe winter heating was the focus of the open house.