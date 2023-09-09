AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — The Agawam Historical Association had a sale on Saturday in preparation for the re-opening of Agawam’s Historical and Fire House Museum.

The association was selling parts of the town’s history; from a copy of John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address, to materials collected by town historians Edith LaFrancis and Marilyn Curry.

They sold duplicated reports, newspapers, globes, benches, photos, and more, along with firefighter antiques.

22News spoke with the Vice President of the Historical Association, David Cecchi about why people love to look at the towns history, “People are interested in the way things used to be, you know, especially the way things are today. I think they look back at a simpler time.”

This sale had more than just Agawam’s history, it also included materials from surrounding towns as well.

The re-opening of the museum is scheduled for May of 2024.