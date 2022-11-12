AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Historical Association is hosting its Autumn Open House at the association’s historic Thomas Smith House, 251 North West Street in Feeding Hills on Saturday.

The event is open to the public and takes place from 1:00-3:00 p.m. The house will be open for tours, along with the property’s 1920s garage, which has been recently preserved for use as exhibit space with funding through the Town of Agawam Community Preservation Act Committee.

The Thomas Smith House remains in nearly original condition, with no central heat or plumbing, and, as the Agawam Historical Society says, “is a time capsule of 18th century life.”

In a press release sent to 22news, the Society added that Revolutionary War reenactors from the 25th Continental Regiment will additionally be on hand at the Open House.