AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A long standing rivalry in western Massachusetts: West Side vs Agawam. The Agawam Brownies hosted the West Springfield Terriers on Thursday before a packed house of enthusiastic fans.

Some of these fans have followed this spirited rivalry for much of their lives. One local veteran has yet to miss a battle between the two teams. Since 1961 he has been to every game, growing up in West Springfield, but moving to Agawam 55 years ago.

“They called me a traitor when I did that. I got out of the navy in 1961. Since 1961, I’ve never missed a single Agawam, West Side football game. Of course now I’m an Agawam fan,” said Jack Rioni.

The Terriers took the win by a final score of 29 to 16.