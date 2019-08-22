Agawam Police searching for hit and run suspect

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a hit and run incident at around 8 o’clock Wednesday night.

Agawam Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia told 22News that a 20-year-old woman was struck by a car near 1443 Main Street.

Police are now searching for the driver. Officers believe the suspect got away in a white Hyundai SUV. The right front fender of the vehicle was likely damaged. Agawam Police also think the passenger side mirror was knocked off.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Agawam Police at (413) 786-4767.

