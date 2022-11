AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – On Election Day 2022 in Agawam, residents will decide whether the term for the mayor of Agawam will be changed from two to four years.

If adopted, ballot question number 5 would amend the term of office for mayor from 2 to 4 years, effective at the start of the mayoral term in January 2024.

A ‘yes’ vote would extend the term of mayor, while a ‘no’ vote would make no change and the term will remain at two years.