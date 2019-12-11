Agencies to share data after illness linked to pot retailers

BOSTON, Mass. (AP)–Two Massachusetts agencies have agreed to share data with each other to investigate several cases of vaping-related lung illnesses that health officials said are linked to state-licensed marijuana retailers.

A spokeswoman said the state’s Cannabis Control Commission and the Department of Health entered the agreement Friday to share information on dispensaries identified during interviews with patients.

Health officials said last week that six probable cases were linked to products purchased from state-licensed dispensaries.

The state has flagged 90 probable and confirmed cases of vaping-related lung illnesses, including three that have resulted in deaths. Neither agency has provided information on products or retailers linked to the cases.