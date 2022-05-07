SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the day for graduating seniors at American International College in Springfield.

The college is celebrating its 137th commencement ceremony at the Mass Mutual Center. Today’s ceremony will echo pre-pandemic times.

For the last two years, AIC hosted virtual ceremonies, and rather than celebrating the entire graduating class at once. These virtual ceremonies were divided into groups based on graduating majors.

Other schools choose to postpone commencement during 2020 and rescheduled them until case numbers were down.

Those that hosted them restricted the number of guests students could have and separated students six feet apart during the ceremonies.

But many universities and colleges in the area are also preparing for in-person celebrations for 2022 graduates, including the University of Massachusetts, and Westfield State University.