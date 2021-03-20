AIC men’s hockey taking on Canisius for shot at NCAA tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major match-up on the ice Saturday night, AIC taking on Canisius for a shot at the NCAA tournament.

The goal, to make this a one-goal game. And taking that Jack Riley Memorial Trophy along with the Atlantic hockey’s automatic bid.

All of this after beating Niagra last night in the first semi-final game. They’re looking forward to this next step taking this from game seven to hopefully game 8.

Coach Lang said this is that game seven mentality they’re taking on, hoping to build on what they’ve been doing all season.