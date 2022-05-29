SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American International College (AIC) and Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) sign an articulation agreement to maintain a close academic relationship.

Together, the two institutions provide academic programs that are designed to facilitate the transfer of STCC graduates and qualified candidates from STCC to AIC while enhancing the smooth and successful transition.

Courtesy of American International College.

Courtesy of American International College.

Courtesy of American International College.

Students will benefit from the articulation agreement, as it acknowledges the coursework taken at the community college and shows the continued commitment of both AIC and STCC to the community, ensuring that educational pathways are available for all those seeking higher education.

Direct Connect is known at AIC as the program. Students who transfer through Direct Connect receive a $4,000 scholarship in addition to any merit scholarship they have earned. Students who qualify for Direct Connect may earn up to $18,000 in financial gift aid, but not loans, before being evaluated for additional need-based financial assistance.

AIC’s Direct Connect program gives students the opportunity to study and major in their chosen fields while enrolled at their local community college.

STCC President John Cook delivers welcome remarks. Courtesy of American International College.

AIC President Hubert Benitez remarks. Courtesy of American International College.

“We are honored to have entered into a partnership with Springfield Technical Community College,” says American International College President Hubert Benitez. The execution of articulation agreements with our community colleges, exemplifies AIC’s vision of expanding the services we provide to our students and to the communities we serve. In this time where the value of education is being questioned, we are ensuring that students not lose time or credits in the transition”.

“We appreciate the continued collaboration between STCC and AIC, and welcome, in particular, the program-specific nature of this partnership,” said STCC President John B. Cook. “As neighbors just over a mile from one another, it is wonderful to continue our shared commitment to college access and affordability.”