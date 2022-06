WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) – Air Canada has returned to Bradley International Airport in East Windsor, Connecticut.

Nonstop service between Bradley and Toronto Pearson International Airport is back after being suspended in April 2020 due to the pandemic.

A 50-seat flight will depart Connecticut at 12:45 every afternoon, year-round, arriving in Toronto just after two.

A daily return flight will take off from Toronto at 11 in the morning… landing at Bradley just after noon.