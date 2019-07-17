Air conditioners are hot buys in western Massachusetts this summer

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been hot in western Massachusetts for days. But the real heat is coming soon. With temperatures expected to reach well over 90 degrees beginning Friday, people will need to find ways to stay cool.

“I’ve got a pool, got AC, got it all,” explained Russ Petrucci of Agawam.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam said AC units have been hot buys this summer. Matt Robidoux of Rocky’s told 22News if you are still in need of an air conditioner before the extreme heat hits, make sure you know the dimensions of the room you are looking to cool down.

“If you have like a 10 x 15 size room, you’ll want about a 5,000 BTU,” said Robidoux. “If it’s 17 x 20, you’ll want 8,000 BTU.”

BTU stands for British Thermal Unit, which is the unit used to measure thermal energy. Specifically, it is the amount of energy needed to raise one pound of water 1 degree at sea level.

Once you get the unit home, make sure it’s in the window on an angle.

“As the compressor runs, and it gets real hot, and it’ll start dripping,” said Robidoux. “So, you’ll want it on a little bit of an angle. And clean out your screen – the filter in it.”

West Springfield Fire Lt. Michael Dickson is reminding people to use window air conditioning units safely. You should always plug them right into an outlet, rather than using an extension cord.

Eversource said it’s preparing to meet increased power demands this weekend during the heat, and they will be ready to respond to any outages.