Air quality alert issued for parts of western Mass on Tuesday

(WWLP) – The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for parts of Western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The areas included are Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden Counties and parts of southern Berkshire County.

The alert states the quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sensitive groups include people with lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children and teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.

The alert is due to ground-level ozone. While ozone is good for the stratosphere it is potentially harmful to your health when on the ground-level.

Ozone in the air people breathe can cause serious health problems, including breathing difficulty, asthma attacks, lung damage, and early death.

Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Take more breaks, do less intense activities.

Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. Schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone is lower.

People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy.

The U.S. EPA states, members of the public are encouraged to help limit emissions and reduce ozone by: