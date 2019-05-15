Alabama Attorney General ready to take abortion ban to Supreme Court

ORANGE BEACH, Ala (WKRG) — The debate is over a legal battle on the horizon.

“As someone who strongly supports the right to life, I embrace this fight.” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says he will defend the new law and will prepare a factual case to challenge Roe V. Wade. “To be able to show how science has changed, how knowledge has changed and to allow the court to eventually re-examine what it factually based their decision on Roe.”

There is not a question of “if” the abortion ban will be challenged Planned Parenthood and the ACLU have already made that clear. A statement released by ACLU of Alabama Executive Director Randall Marshall says in part: “…will file a lawsuit to stop this unconstitutional ban and protect every woman’s right to make her own choice about her healthcare, her body, and her future.”

“I’m sure we will be in litigation shortly after it’s signed into law,” says Marshall and he says, his office will be ready. “My responsibility is to defend the laws of the state and that’s what we intend to do here.”

If Governor Ivey signs the ban into law it wouldn’t take effect for another six months. But, any legal challenge would delay it even further.