Alaskan man killed in deadly incident on Route 95 in Danvers

DANVERS Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday morning, Massachusetts State Police were called to Route 95 in Danvers where there was a report of a vehicle that had been struck by a piece of metal debris near exit 67B.

This report is currently still under investigation. The MSP indicates that the piece of metal allegedly struck a rented 2020 Ford Fusion operated by Thomas Arrington, 69, of Palmer, Alaska, which was northbound in the second lane from the left. The piece of metal, identified by MSP as a concrete screed, a tool used to level and smooth freshly poured concrete, pierced the windshield of the Fusion and struck Arrington.

Police said that Arrington was severely injured and was able to stop the vehicle in the third travel lane before succumbing to his injuries. First responders determined him to be deceased at the scene. The 68-year-old female passenger was transported to Beverly Hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. Police say she has been released.

The MSP has determined that the screed fell out of a 2020 Ford F550 dump truck, operated by a 21-year-old male of Lynn, that was traveling in the second travel lane on the same side of the highway. A short time after the incident the F550 operator, an employee of a Lynn construction company, identified himself to State Police.

The left two lanes of the northbound side were closed for the investigation.