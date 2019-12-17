ALB Investments held in contempt of court; Josh Duggar ordered to answer for the company

1  of  196
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School Agawam Public Schools All About Learning Allied Rehabilitation Centers Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Amherst Senior Center Asnuntuck Community College Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Bement School Berkshire Country Day School Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Cancer Connection Career Tec Center After School Program Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Options, Inc. Community Transportation Services Curtis Blake Day School East Longmeadow Council on Aging East Longmeadow Public Schools Easthampton Public Schools Easthampton Senior Center Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Lutheran School-Holyoke Florence Bank Forbes Library Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Granby Council on Aging Granby Schools Greater Holyoke YMCA Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Greenfield Center School Greenfield Co-Operative Bank Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Savings Bank Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Highland Valley Elder Services, Inc. Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holyoke Boys & Girls Club Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Community College Holyoke Day Nursery Holyoke Public library Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Homework House Inc. Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Jones Library Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Public Schools Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Offices Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy Ludlow Public Schools Ludlow Senior Center MacDuffie School Mahar Regional High School Make Way for Ducklings Nursery Mary's House of Prayer MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center Master Heo's Tae Kwon Do Education Ctr May Center School Mill Pond School Mini's & Wynnie's Day Care Mittineague Children's Center Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence MLK, Jr. Family Services Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Monson Senior Center Montessori School of Northampton Neari School New Beginnings Childcare New Beginnings Transportation New Eng. Jewish Academy Northampton Cooperative Bank Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Northfield Council on Aging Orange Elementary Schools Palmer Public Library Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pioneer Training Pioneer Valley Christian Academy Pioneer Valley Montessori School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Polish National Credit Union Pope Francis Preparatory School Prelude Preschool of the Arts PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Riverside Industries, Inc. Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall Offices Southwick Council On Aging/Senior Ctr. Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One STCC Stone Academy-East Hartford Suffield Public Schools Sunderland Town Offices Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts The Children's House - W. Spfld. Trinity Nursery Sch & Kindergarten Union #38 School District Valley Educational Associates Valley Opportunity Council Valley West School VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Wernick Adult Day Health Center West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Council on Aging West Springfield Public Schools Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield YMCA Nursery School WestMass ElderCare Westover Job Corps Center Whately Public library White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf Young Men's Library Assoc. Young World Child Care Center

ALB Investments held in contempt of court; Josh Duggar ordered to answer for the company

News

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Josh Duggar, formerly with TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was requested to appear in court on a “Motion to Show Cause” and “Contempt,” on Monday, December 16, involving a real estate lawsuit, according to Benton County court records.

The original date to appear was December 9, but it was moved to the 16th of December.

Duggar was not in court but was represented by his attorney Travis Story.

Judge John Scott entered an order for contempt and sanctions.

Monday’s court hearing, filed by the Petitioner, was for an order “compelling Respondent ALB Investments to appear and show cause for failing to comply with an order to answer discovery and for sanctions,” per the court document.

Duggar has until 4 p.m. CST, December 17, to answer the questions (about 30 of them) from the Petitioner’s attorney and if the deadline is missed, “the judge said a body attachment will be issued,” said Echols’ attorney Kesha Chiappinelli, with Mostyn Prettyman, PLLC Northwest Arkansas Lawyers. “That means it’s like an arrest warrant because you must appear in court.”

Judge Scott let Story know that going forward that any reference to ALB, any motions … we expect to see in the form of Josh Dugger. The judge also ordered sanctions to be paid to the Petitioner for $3,500.

The case, Carl Echols v. ALB Investments, LLC and Edward L. Lewis, involves property purchased by Echols in 2006. “He paid $17,500 for the land,” according to Chiappinelli.

Echols did not record a deed but has lived on the property since while paying property taxes, according to court documents.

Court records show that Echols paid his cousin, Edward Lewis, and was given a signed and dated bill of sale along with the description of the property.

In 2016, back taxes were owed and Echols paid, according to his attorney.

One of the times, Echols tried to pay back property tax he was told by the State Commissioner of Lands that ALB Investments — of which Duggar is a member — is the property owner. Echols redeemed the land at one point, but the redemption deed went to Lewis who was the last owner on record, according to land records.

In 2016, Lewis then sold the land for $1,000 to ALB, according to court documents. Duggar with ALB signed this deed to purchase.

Lewis is being sued for fraud and breach of contract.

Chiappinelli said, “he [Duggar] signed the deed for the property [in 2016] as an agent of ALB; therefore his relationship with Lewis is relevant.”

The next court date is for the trial, April 27, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story