SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A closing reception for the “All Decked Out” exhibit was held at the Art for the Soul Gallery in Tower Square was held Sunday evening.

The exhibit is an art show featuring skateboard decks designed by local and national artists. Proceeds from the sale of the boards are helping some non-profits, like the Behavioral Health Network.

“Artists from Columbia, I’ve got artists from Argentina in this show, you’ve got Native American artists,” expressed the Art for the Soul Gallery Artistic Director, Billy Myers, “It’s just incredible, and there’s directors of galleries that have submitted artwork to this exhibition. You’ve got Micheal Tillier’s ‘Dragon Fly’, it was rolling across the floor! People are having a great time.”

Up next at Art for the Soul Gallery is an exhibit called “Artist Square: Past and Present.” It starts on November 24th.