SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The big Powerball jackpot was won in California Wednesday, but there is still hope for people looking to win a big jackpot.

The jackpot continues to climb for the Mega Millions, it’s currently at $720 million ahead of the next drawing Friday night. The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing for over three months since a $20 million prize was won in Syracuse, New York.

There are nine total ways to win a prize, from $2 all the way up to the jackpot. To play, you pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing. Even though Mega Millions lists the odds of winning the grand prize at 1 in 302 million, local shops are seeing an increase in business with such a high jackpot.

“When people see those big numbers they come out and play. They’re buying Mega Millions, usually they might have some smaller winners on the Powerball, so they’ll usually take those and trade them in or trade up to get the Mega Millions tickets to keep the hope alive… to win the big jackpot,” said David Glantz, owner of Buckeye Bros Smoke Shop.

If someone wins the $720 million prize, it would be the fifth largest jackpot in the lottery’s history. The drawing will take place at 11:00 p.m. Friday evening.