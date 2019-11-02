Breaking News
Beto O’Rourke announces he’s dropping 2020 presidential bid

All Girls College No Longer Kicking Out Transgender Students

News

by: WSLS

Posted: / Updated:

(WSLS) A private women’s university in Virginia has announced a new policy for transgender students.

Under the new guidelines at Hollins University, enrolled students who transition from female to male will no longer be required to transfer to another institution and can remain enrolled to earn their degree.

As for applicants transitioning from male to female, they no longer have to complete a full surgical transition before being eligible for admission.

The chairwoman of the board of trustees says the changes recognize gender plurality while maintaining the university’s identity as a women’s college.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2NsrJrU“>http://bit.ly/2NsrJrU

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories