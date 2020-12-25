Alleged drunk driver taken to hospital on Christmas morning

MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – An alleged drunk driver was taken to the hospital on Christmas morning according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police officers detected a wrong-way driver on Route 93 southbound, near Exit 40 in Wilmington.

The officers then paralleled the vehicle on the other side of the highway and were able to put down stop sticks in the Medford area.

The driver’s car hit the sticks and all four tires were deflated but the driver continued southbound into Leverett Circle and tried to hide from the police in the MGH parking area.

Police officers found the driver who was heavily intoxicated and identified him as a 36-year old man from Reading.

The driver has been taken to Tufts Medical Center for a medical evaluation.