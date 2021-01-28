Amateur traders attempting to take down multi-billion-dollar hedge funds

(WWLP) – So-called “meme stocks” are taking over financial news as amateur traders are organizing on the internet to take down multi-billion-dollar hedge funds.

Millions of Reddit users and amateur day-traders united to drive the price of game stop stock up by almost 8,000 percent this week.

The Massachusetts secretary of the commonwealth compared it to the 1999 tech stock bubble, saying the pandemic has gotten people into day-trading who have no idea what they are doing which is creating a unique market situation.

Now, financial analysts and lawmakers are worried about the implications.

Typically, traditional investment trends level out stocks following a back-fired short like Game Stop, but these “meme traders” aren’t playing by typical rules.

Most could have sold off their now-massive inflated shares for a profit and ended the controversy, but millions still refuse to sell.

Senator Elizabeth Warren maintains that the negative reaction from the financial world is a double-standard. She says hedge funds have treated the markets like a personal casino for years.

The situation has cost hedge funds who bet that the price would go down an estimated 23-billion dollars.