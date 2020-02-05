Amazing Feat: Trapped woman uses toes to dial 911

1  of  5
by: WCBD's Hanna Powers

(NBC News/WCBD) A woman is recovering after her own amazing feat of strength and dexterity called rescuers to the site of a painful accident.

The 54-year-old woman was changing a tire along Interstate 95, west of Charleston, South Carolina Sunday evening when the jack holding her car collapsed, crushing her hands between the tire and fender.

Trapped for more than 30 minutes, and in excruciating pain, she eventually slipped off a shoe and somehow dialed 911 using her toes.

Crews from Colleton County Fire and Rescue quickly arrived and helped free her. 

Rescue crews described the damage to both hands, and all of her fingers, as severe.

