Amazon distribution center coming to Holyoke this year

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Holyoke when Amazon opens a distribution center later this year.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told 22News, the Amazon distribution center is set to open at 161 Lower Westfield Road, the former site of the Paolo Freire Social Justice Charter School and Atlas Copco.

Mayor Morse said the facility will result in hundreds of new jobs in the city with wages starting at $15 for both full land part-time workers.

As Mayor, I am encouraged by Amazon’s commitment to hire locally, provide hundreds of living-wage jobs, and strengthen our tax base. The distribution center will continue to help Holyoke grow and diversify our economy while providing job opportunities to residents. I look forward to working with their representatives and hope to see everyone this weekend at Celebrate Holyoke. Mayor Alex Morse

Currently, full-time Amazon employees receive comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(K) with 50 percent match starting on day one. Amazon also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits that give parents flexibility with their growing families.

One local resident said it’s concerning that Amazon is taking over shopping experiences, but she still thinks the center will benefit the city and its residents.

“It’s always exciting when a company chooses to invest in the city of Holyoke,” Jennifer Adam from Florence told 22News. “I think it’s great for the area, great for taxes, great for new employees.”

Mayor Morse said Amazon will have a booth set up at Celebrate Holyoke this weekend. Holyoke will also work with Amazon to host a hiring event before the distribution center opens.