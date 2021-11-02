Amazon ordered to repay tips to Flex drivers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – Amazon Flex drivers who had their tips illegally taken by Amazon can expect to be paid soon.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) send almost $60-million in repayments to some 140,000 drivers whose tips were illegally withheld by Amazon between 2016-2019.

In 2021, the FTC brought a suit against Amazon and its subsidiary, Amazon Logistics, alleging that the company failed to fully pay tips that drivers in its Amazon Flex program had earned over a two-and-a-half year period and only stopped in 2019 after notification of the FTC’s investigation. Amazon agreed to settle the case and repay all the withheld money.

Here is what drivers need to know:

Deposit or cash your check by January 7, 2022. If you have a question about your payment, call 1-800-654-8874.

Drivers getting checks of $600 or more will get a 1099 tax form with their payment. You should report this income on your 2021 tax return.

Visit www.ftc.gov/AmazonFlex for important information about your check.

Drivers also should know that scammers sometimes try to target people eligible for payments by impersonating the FTC and asking for money or account numbers. To protect yourself, remember that the FTC will never require you to pay upfront fees and won’t ask you for sensitive information, like your Social Security number or bank account information. If someone claims to be from the FTC and asks you for money, it’s a scam.