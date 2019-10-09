Amazon releasing Kindle Kids Edition

(WTNH) — Technology is evolving as books have gone digital, with screens instead of pages.

Since 2007, the Amazon Kindle has been a favorite as an e-reader option for adults with the ability to download books and documents. The tech company has now unveiled the Kindle Kids Edition available for purchase on October 30, 2019.

This 6-inch e-reader built for children over the age of seven touts, “It’s reading time, not screen time” aimed at more reading and less television viewing. There are no games, ads or videos in this version of the Kindle while reading so that the child stays focused.

Parental controls also allow parents to set educational goals, manage content and track reading accomplishments.

The $109.99 device comes with 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited – which allows the access to over 20,000 kid-friendly books, educational apps, games and movies – as well as a kid-friendly magnetic cover and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

