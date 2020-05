FILE – In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is seen in Amazon, in Lauwin Planque, northern France. Amazon is gradually reopening its warehouses in France this week after consulting with unions on virus safety measures in an effort to end weeks of legal troubles that had sharply curtailed the company’s business. Amazon shut the warehouses last month after French courts ruled that it hadn’t done enough to protect workers from the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

ALBANY, N.Y. (CNN) – Amazon has announced it will be retaining around 70% of the temporary staff it hired during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has announced it will be offering permanent positions to 125,000 workers.

The workers have been helping the company deal with the increased demand from customers, who have been ordering more than usual due to being stuck at home during the pandemic.

Amazon says the permanent positions will pay $15 an hour, and start in June.