Amazon Web Services begins to recover after outage

FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amazon Web Services had another outage on Wednesday morning, impacting several sites.

According to AWS, one of their data centers in Northern Virginia lost power around 7:35 a.m. ET.

Services began working again around 8:40 a.m.

“While all services are starting to see meaningful recovery, services which were hosting endpoints within the affected data center — such as single-AZ RDS databases, ElastiCache, etc. — would have seen impact during the event, but are starting to see recovery now,” an AWS status update said.

DownDetector showed nearly 2,000 reports of an AWS outage.

This was at least the second instance this month of an AWS outage, the first one being much more severe and lasting several hours.