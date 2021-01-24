American Airlines hopes to sell its excess wine to customers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Airlines is hoping to sell some of its excess wine to you, without you ever having to step foot on a plane.

They launched a new program, called American Airlines Flagship Cellars.

It will give customers the chance to buy wine by the bottle in custom cases, or through a subscription plan for $99 a month.

The single wine bottles range in price from about 13 to 40 dollars.

The most expensive is a three-pack of champagne for 300 dollars.

The subscription plan gives customers access to discounts, a monthly shipment of three bottles of wine, and two advantage miles for every dollar spent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today