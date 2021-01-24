American Airlines hopes to sell its excess wine to customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Airlines is hoping to sell some of its excess wine to you, without you ever having to step foot on a plane.



They launched a new program, called American Airlines Flagship Cellars.

It will give customers the chance to buy wine by the bottle in custom cases, or through a subscription plan for $99 a month.

The single wine bottles range in price from about 13 to 40 dollars.

The most expensive is a three-pack of champagne for 300 dollars.

The subscription plan gives customers access to discounts, a monthly shipment of three bottles of wine, and two advantage miles for every dollar spent.