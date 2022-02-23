CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The American dream of owning a home has only gotten more challenging since the start of the pandemic and rising mortgage rates are making it worse.



22News is working for you with a look at the housing market during the pandemic era.

Home sale prices have increased by 30 percent since December 2019. On average homes are 80 thousand dollars more expensive now than before the pandemic.

And just last week the average interest rate rose from3.5 percent to 3.69 percent and experts say that increase will continue.