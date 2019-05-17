American flags placed on graves of veterans ahead of Memorial Day

by: Hector Molina

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Flags were placed at the grave  sites of veterans at Forestdale Cemetery in Holyoke Friday morning.

Dozens of Holyoke High School students volunteered along with members of Holyoke Veteran Services.

22News spoke with one Holyoke student who volunteered because she has family in the military.

“It’s more like a personal connection instead of just thinking about it, you’re here doing it and volunteering your time, it’s more personal to me.” Jordan Dudas, Holyoke High Junior

A total of 1,225 flags were placed at the cemetery Friday.

