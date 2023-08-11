(WWLP) – A number of organizations are taking steps to assist those displaced by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii. One is the American Red Cross with teams from all over volunteering.

The director of communications, Kelly Insensor tells 22News, the Red Cross alone has received nearly 1,500 calls in the last 24 hours. To help with the call volume, volunteers from the eastern part of Massachusetts were flown out. They’re assisting residents and vacationers with a safe shelter to stay in, along with food to eat, and emotional support.

“Some of the homes have literally been burnt to the ground and they need to start from scratch,” explained Insensor. “It’s a much longer progress than anyone can wrap their heads around. There is a constant ongoing need.”

She predicts many more volunteers from all over the country will be going out to Hawaii to help with relief efforts. When it’s safe, Insensor says more Red Cross teams will be out in the field assessing damage and distributing relief supplies, as well as cleaning up kits for people who can go back to their homes.

If you haven’t been able to reach your loved ones on the island via phone or social media, you can call 1-800-Red Cross (800-733-2767) and select option 4 for Hawaii Wildfires. You can also donate to the cause by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Other resources to donate to are:

You can give to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. To donate, visit the fund’s website. For questions or additional information, please contact Donor Services at donorservices@hcf-hawaii.org or (808) 566-5560.

Donations can be made to the Maui Fire and Disaster Relief Donations Page

Visit the Maui food bank’s website to help purchase meals for those currently without food on the island.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.