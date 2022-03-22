(WWLP) – Americares is a global relief organization that has established a base of operations near the border of Ukraine, working to provide much-need aid to refugees.

22News spoke with Jenny Goldstein from Americares about the critical help this organization is providing to families during this escalating humanitarian crisis. In a busy warehouse in Stamford, Connecticut, Americares team members are working around the clock to pack up essential supplies for the refugees who have left their lives behind.

“We’re hearing that so many of these refugees had to leave with nothing more than they could carry. Oftentimes they left in such a quick amount of time they did not bring the medicine or medical supplies they might need every day to treat chronic conditions and the needs are immense.” Jenny Goldstein

In addition to the acute physical needs, Americares anticipates an acute mental health crisis among these displaced families. Americares is ramping up operations to address both physical and mental health needs.

“We’ve learned through our 40 years of doing this that whenever you have so many people displaced so suddenly, there’s going to be an acute need for all types of health services. And we are focused on making sure people have access to both physical and mental health needs so that people can try and live healthy lives.” Jenny Goldstein

Americares has shipped out more than 3 tons of medicine and medical supplies to distribute from its base in Krakow, Poland, and many more shipments are lined up. Any donation you can provide during this day of giving will help ensure Americares can continue its important work for the people of Ukraine.

That’s just one of the two fantastic organizations we are partnering with Tuesday, your donations will also go to support the work being done by Save the Children.

