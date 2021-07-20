‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 final auditions delivering excitement, big ‘surprises’

(WCMH) – Tonight is the final night of auditions for Season 16 on an all-new “America’s Got Talent,” with the last 22 acts competing before the live shows begin following the Olympics on NBC.

According to the episode description, the judges will also “deliberate on which acts will make it to the live shows.”

In anticipation of Tuesday’s show, the network released three new clips of some impressive acts.

First up, singer Anica of New Brunswick, Canada, rocks out with her spot-on rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.” She has Heidi Klum dancing in her seat and host Terry Crews bopping to the music backstage.

Next up, Pizza Man Nick Diesslin of Maplewood, Minnesota shows off his jaw-dropping pizza dough-juggling skills, putting Howie Mandel into the act. Diesslin also has his own YouTube channel with videos of what he calls his “pizza acrobatics.”

Finally, juggler Sergio Paolo, starts his act off simply, until he takes off his jacket and cuts loose with some gymnastic moves. The Santiago, Chile, performer stuns the judges with his skills and dramatic panache.

Tonight’s performers will have to impress all the judges in order to move on to the live shows following the Olympics. By the end of Season 16’s fifth episode, all the Golden Buzzer awards were handed out, so the five acts going straight to the finals have already been chosen.

Previously, Howie Mandel awarded Northwell Health Nurse Choir with the first Golden Buzzer of Season 16. Simon Cowell selected singer and Ohio native, Nightbirde, for his Golden Buzzer moment after she dazzled on stage with her soon-to-be hit song “It’s OK.” In episode three, Terry Crews granted the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team his Golden Buzzer. Sofia Vergara picked singer Jimmie Herrod as her choice to go straight to the finals during the fourth round of auditions before Heidi Klum hit the final Golden Buzzer for quick-change artist Léa Kyle during auditions round five.

Watch all the “America’s Got Talent” acts listed below tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4, followed by the “Capital One College Bowl” Quarterfinals at 10 p.m.

“America’s Got Talent” Contestants

Tuesday, July 20

Bini the Bunny, Animal Act

Los Angeles, CA

Savannah Robertson, Singer

Pleasantville, NJ

Zac Taylor, Singer

Montclair, NJ

Gabriella Laberge, Singer

Montreal, Canada

Medhat Mamdouh, Musician

Cairo, Egypt

Sergio Paolo, Variety/Other

Santiago, Chile

Erik and Shelly, Dance Group

Southborough, MA

Pasha and Ailona, Variety/Other

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Current City: Branson, MO

Charming Bears, Dance Group

Salt Lake City, UT

Jonas McEnfro, Variety/Other

Las Vegas, NV

Anna McNulty, Variety/Other

New Brunswick, Canada

The Science Wizard, Variety/Other

Branson, MO

Lewberger, Variety/Other

Los Angeles, CA

Dylan Zangwill, Singer

Exton, PA

Rialcris, Variety/Other

Ensenada, Mexico

Mike Goodwin, Comedian

Columbia, SC

Taffy Jaffe, Comedian

New York, NY

ANICA, Singer

New Brunswick, Canada

Mary Bowers, Variety/Other

Greeley, CO

Pizza Man Nick Diesslin, Variety/Other

Maplewood, MN

KIDJAY, Musician

Detroit, MI

DFlex, Variety/Other

Lagos, Nigeria