(WWLP) – The once popular department store, Ames, may make a comeback in the new year.

The president of Cross Moline Ventures told our sister station WPRI they will be opening 7 stores next year. The first store will likely open in Connecticut, which is where the company was founded in 1958.

Ames will also open stores in New York and Pennsylvania next year. The exact locations of the stores will be revealed in February 2023.

Ames filed for bankruptcy twice before shuttering all of its stores in the fall of 2002. At its peak, the discount retailer operated 700 stores across 20 states.