AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – In Hampshire County, the community game together to celebrate pride, and declare June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Amherst.

A pride flag was raised flag raised and a proclamation was read by councilors at town hall, many uniting to witness this celebratory occasion. The town council, manager’s office, and the Amherst Regional High School Sexuality and Gender Alliance teaming up to make this possible.

“Pride Month is a celebration, but it’s also a really important time to acknowledge the work that’s been done and the work that needs to be done. The efforts that have gone in are really about peoples commitment to demonstrating that through the avenue we have as elected officials. We pass laws, we write proclamations, we show our opinion and show our support.”

Following the declaration, then towns teens were invited to partake in a Pride Button Making event in the Woodbury Room at the Jones Library.