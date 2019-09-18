Amherst company subpoenaed by New York following vaping deaths

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – MassTerpenes is one of three companies subpoenaed by New York State, following an investigation into seven vaping related deaths.

All three companies subpoenaed allegedly sell Vitamin E acetate to other companies that make oils for vapes. It’s used as an oil thickener, and was found in products used by the seven people who died, according to New York’s Department of Public Health.

“Any oil-based product can cause a lipoid pneumonia, and can eventually lead to death,” explained Dr. Leora Cohen-McKeon.

According to state documents, MassTerpenes is located at 6 University Dr. #206 in Amherst. But, that address is the site of a UPS store. Amherst Inspection Services told 22News they have no record of this company existing in town.

MassTerpenes has a statement on its website that says they are “alarmed by recent reports linking vape ingredients containing Vitamin E acetate to serious lung problems of consumers… MassTerpenes will be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Please know that we have never sold a product without assurances of safety from the leading terpene suppliers, and have taken steps to ensure that absolutely NO products on this site contain Vitamin E acetate.”

22News made multiple attempts to contact MassTerpenes for more information on the safety of their products, but have not yet heard back.

The CDC is now urging people to stop using vapes altogether.

