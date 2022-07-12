AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Amherst is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the death of his infant son back in 2019.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Isaac Villalobos gave his four-month-old son a lethal dose of adult sleep medication in an infant syringe.

The D.A.’s office said Villalobos lived in Amherst with his infant son, the baby’s mother, and her other children.

Following a grand jury indictment, he was arrested in Maryland, where he is awaiting extradition, back to Massachusetts.