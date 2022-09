AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – To combat muscle disease, the Amherst Fire Department organized a Fill the Boot benefit on Saturday.

Courtesy of the Amherst Fire Department.

A total of $2,000 was nearly raised in the boot for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “A special thanks to all of our members that came out for the event and an even bigger thank you to Amherst Police Officer Jose Diaz and his son Adrian for coming out to support us,” said Amherst Fire Department.