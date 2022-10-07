AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Amherst was sentenced to 7 to 8 years in prison, after pleading guilty to armed robbery charges.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Oscar Garcia Alvarado and another man entered an apartment in Amherst, carrying a handgun and a rifle back in 2019.

On November 14, 2019, Garcia Alvarado and another man, both of whom had concealed their faces with hooded sweatshirts, entered the 26-year-old victim’s Amherst apartment while he was playing a video game online. One of the men carried what appeared to be a handgun and the other what appeared to be a rifle.

The men ordered the victim onto the floor, demanded money and one of them struck the victim in the back of the head with the weapon. After the victim was assaulted, the suspects took $320, as well as electronics.

The victim recognized Garcia Alvarado’s voice, whom he had previously known, and when he referred to him by his name, Garcia Alvarado said: “Who’s Oscar? Stop saying my name or I’ll kill you.” He was arrested by Northampton police on an unrelated offense in March 2020 and arraigned in connection with this case on April 1, 2021. The identity of the second suspect is still unknown to the police.

Garcia Alvarado changed his plea to guilty on charges of armed and masked robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony. As part of the agreement, the Commonwealth dropped charges of home invasion and armed burglary.