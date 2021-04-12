Amherst mom creates way to bring social exposure to kids, despite mask mandate

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – One Amherst resident is doing her best to make sure that young children don’t feel the loss of a full face and smile, as face coverings continue to be the norm.

Katie Veatch was concerned that her own toddler was not seeing many mask-less faces because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Since children learn about social and emotional learning from the faces of other people, Veatch was inspired to create the Faces Project.

The project consists of a 28-minute long video, made from clips sent to Veatch. Each clip is dedicated to providing a sense of interaction for young children who can watch the video.

Veatch says that the value of even these small moments can be crucial for kid.

“I think these short interactions where someone is looking at the camera and speaking to a child, obviously you know it’s preferred the person is speaking to the child directly, but when we can’t have that, you know what happens is that children learn there’s a lot of social emotional learning through this experience,” Veatch told 22News.

To watch the video directly on YouTube, click here.