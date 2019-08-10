Amherst mural vandalized with spray painted bullet holes

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday a mural in the middle of a busy Amherst intersection was vandalized.

The defaced mural had three bullet holes spray painted on just one day after the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

This is the second time someone has defaced the mural.

The mural is of local famous poet Emily Dickinson with a saying from her reading, “Pardon my sanity in an world insane.”

While it’s unclear if the vandalism is related to the recent mass shootings, the Public Art Commission and local artist Jeff Wrench think there may be a connection.

“I mean I guess anything on the street I’m not surprised that there’s some vandalism but I was a little surprised that right after I fixed it someone came and did some more graffiti,” Wrench told 22News.

Wrench, a Northampton local, painted the mural in September 2018. He said he is waiting for the Commission to tell him whether or not to fix the mural.

“It takes five minutes seconds to spray paint on this kind of graffiti, it takes me several hours to sand it down and get the paint colors rematched and repainted,” Wrench said.

Wrench said if the vandal is looking for creative outlets to express their feelings, he hopes they can find their own to do it on instead of others.

Police said they are still investigating the vandalism and searching for a suspect.

More of Wrench’s art will be shown at the Jones Library in Amherst September 4 through 29.