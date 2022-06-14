AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst is welcoming in a new public safety department… called the Community Responders for Equity, Safety, and Service.

With its focus on mental health, the new department will integrate with the Amherst Police Department to best serve the community.

Starting at 6:00 Tuesday evening at the Bangs Community Center, residents are being encouraged to meet with Police Chief Scott Livingstone and the new CRESS Director Earl Miller to learn more about the new department.