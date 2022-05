AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Senior Center will be hosting an Open House, Wednesday, encouraging the community to come to learn about the programming and services they offer.

This event is a way to reconnect with older adults in Amherst and welcome them back into the Senior Center that is now fully reopened after the pandemic. The open house will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 this afternoon.