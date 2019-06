AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular sports bar has closed for good in Hampshire County.

After renovations, that building will be converted into a marijuana dispensary.

Rafters Sports Bar and Restaurant in Amherst closed on Thursday. The restaurant owners announced on Facebook that their lease had ended.

Sports fans have been going to Rafters for 28 years.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant expressed their gratitude to their employees and the community.