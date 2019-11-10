Amtrak reports record year in ridership

(CNN) — Amtrak is reporting a record year.

The company set new operating records in ridership, revenue and financial performance. This is based on fiscal year 2019, which ended in October.

This does not mean the railroad is in the black, it is still losing money. Administrators say Amtrak should reach operational break-even in fiscal year 2020.

Ridership set a new company record, providing 32.5 million customer trips. That is 800,000 more passengers than the previous fiscal year.

Amtrak executives attribute the success to improved safety and a new Acela fleet along the east coast.