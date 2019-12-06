Amtrak resumes service following reported outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Amtrak service has been restored Friday morning, after reported power outages forced the rail line to temporarily suspend them from New York to Boston and New York to New Haven.

An emergency notification sent around 7:00 PM on Thursday announced the passenger rail service was being suspended between New York and Boston in both directions due to “an overload problem.”

The announcement came after numerous passengers took to social media to question long waits at New York’s Penn Station for New Jersey Transit trains and Amtrak service. Amtrak Northeast has since tweeted that everything is running back on schedule, as of Friday morning.

Amtrak says that an earlier incident at a substation led to the power outages. They have not specified the details surrounding that incident.