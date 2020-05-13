An all-new night of fun and games on NBC4 starts with ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’

(NBC) — Your craving for new content has just met it’s match — tonight’s line-up on NBC is all-new with two full hours of fun and games.

On “Ellen’s Game of Games,” titled, “Do You Believe in Life After Suds” at 9 p.m., Meghan Trainor will guest star, joining Ellen to play “Knockin’ Boots.”

Contestants will also participate in exciting and hilarious new games, “Mazed and Confused” and “Dirty Laundry” along with “Say What.” The winner of each round advances to “Know or Go” and the winner of that round advances to “Hot Hands” for a chance to win a cash prize.

Then, “Hollywood Game Night” starts at 10 p.m. with a special “Social Distancing Edition.”

For the first time ever the show will be hosted remotely by Jane Lynch. Celebrity guests, including Kristen Bell, Sean Hayes, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Retta and Kenan Thompson, will battle it out in a series of high-energy, pop culture games from their own homes to support a very worthy cause — the “Red Nose Day” campaign.

About “Red Nose Day”

Red Nose Day raises money and awareness to ensure that children in need are safe, healthy and educated in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and in some of the poorest communities in the world. With the outbreak of COVID-19, support for children in need has never been more critical. Throughout the Red Nose Day campaign, funds raised are being directed to address the impact of COVID-19 on children living in poverty and the organizations supporting them. This includes accelerated funding to many of Red Nose Day’s nonprofit grantee partners who are working on the frontlines of this crisis. Grantee partners include Feeding America, Save the Children, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Children’s Health Fund, Covenant House, The Global Fund and more.