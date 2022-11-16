HOLLAND Mass. (WWLP) – In Holland, Massachusetts a house was destroyed after a fire early Wednesday morning required assistance from 12 surrounding police and fire departments.

At 5:25am, according to the Holland Fire Departments social media, the department was called to a fire on Union Road. Firefighters saw heavy fire from the back of the house and smoke coming from the roof. While no one was hurt in the fire, the house is a total loss according to the department.

The Holland Fire Department had assistance from the fire departments in the surrounding towns of Brimfield, Wales, Sturbridge, Monson, Palmer, Warren, Three Rivers, Bondsville, West Stafford, Union Volunteer Department. The Holland Police Department also assisted, as well as Action Ambulance, and the National Grid Special Signal Fire Association.