An employee slapped over $17 scratch-off ticket dispute in PA

by: George Stockburger

WYALUSING, P.A. (WETM) – A Dandy Mini Mart employee was allegedly slapped by a customer over $17 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Wyalusing convenience store after a customer believed he won $115 on a scratch-off.

After being told he only won $98, the customer, a 33-year-old man from Rome, Pennsylvania, allegedly slapped the 26-year-old female employee with an open hand.

Surveillance at the store on US Highway 6 captured the incident, and Reese was charged with harassment.

